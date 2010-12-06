Michael Jackson & 50 Cent “Monster”

With the release of Michael, the first collection of previously unreleased Michael Jackson songs, a week away, the anticipation is starting to build.

The latest song to leak from the project is Michael’s collaboration with 50 Cent, “Monster.”

The song was produced by Michael Jackson, Teddy Riley and Angelikson.

After hearing that Curtis was gonna be on the song, we were a certain that it was gonna be trash.

It’s actually way better than we expected.

