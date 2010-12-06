Usher: “I Don’t Hide When I’m In Love With Somebody”

Atlanta’s own Usher was back in his hometown this weekend when his OMG Tour hit Philips Arena on Sunday!
Before going back on the road, Usher stopped by Hot 107.9 and spoke to the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his tour, Christmas shopping for his kids and the one love in his life that got away.
Listen to the exclusive here!
