Willow Smith & Drake To Ring In The New Year

Willow Smith & Drake can help you get your 2011 off to a great start.
The pair are scheduled to perform, separately, on this year’s edition of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest (try saying that 10 times in a row).
Other performers on the New Years Eve institution include Ne-Yo and Jennifer Hudson.
The show airs New Years Eve on ABC at 10pm.
