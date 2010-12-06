Willow Smith & Drake To Ring In The New Year

Willow Smith & Drake can help you get your 2011 off to a great start.

The pair are scheduled to perform, separately, on this year’s edition of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest (try saying that 10 times in a row).

Other performers on the New Years Eve institution include Ne-Yo and Jennifer Hudson.

The show airs New Years Eve on ABC at 10pm.

