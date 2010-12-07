R. Kelly Sings His Heart Out On “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon”

R. Kelly paid a visit to NBC’s Studio 6B in Rockefeller Centre last night to perform his latest single, “When A Woman Loves,” on “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.”

We don’t know what’s gotten into Kellz lately, but brother man has been SANGIN lately. We aren’t mad though!

The performance mirrors his recent appearance at the Soul Train Awards where he did a two part version of the song, putting doing his best Ray Charles impersonation during the second half.

We hear that Kellz’ new album Love Letter is one of the best things he’s done since the old Loveland bootleg from 2002.

Love Letter hits stores on December 14th.

Source – MrWorldPremeiere.Net

