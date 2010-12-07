Will.I.am Launches New Mortgage Relief Program

Black Eyed Peas’ frontman will.I.am has launched a new business aimed at helping people who are losing their homes or are facing foreclosure due to the sagging American economy.

The superstar rapper/producer told The Sun that he has launched the i.am.home Mortgage Relief Program, which also helps to find jobs for those in unemployed.

“I rescue families who are losing their homes because they have no jobs and they can’t pay the mortgage and the banks are foreclosing on their homes,” said will.I.am, who has sold over 28 million records worldwide, with The Black Eyed Peas.

“All the people we help are debt free, they don’t have to pay me back, but we’ve had some hiccups,” will.I.am continued. “There was one lady whose home we rescued and we found her a job at a hospital. Then she didn’t show up to work on her first day and got fired.”

