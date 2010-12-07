Lloyd Banks “Start It Up” (feat. Kanye West, Fabolous, Swizz Beatz, Ryan Leslie, Pusha T)

The buzz in the office around Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Hunger For More 2, is that it’s one of the year’s hip-hop highlights.

And based on this extended version of “Start It Up,” it sounds like that buzz might be well deserved.

The track, produced by newcomer Cardiak, suprisingly seems like it’s tailored to appeal to the overly nostalgic boom bap heads as well as the TR-808 zombies of today.

As far as the verses?

Well, everyone’s verses have been heard before, this is just the first time that Pusha T’s verse has officially appeared on the song.

So you already know.

