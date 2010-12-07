Nicki Minaj On Lopez Tonight & Gets A Booty Protector

Someone has been working on their performance skills! Nicki Minaj visited Lopez Tonight and rocked the stage in a platinum blonde and blue wig, green stretchies and dangerously high stilettos. She performed “Moment 4 Life” off her debut album “Pink Friday.”Nicki is surely working hard, performing everywhere she can! She sounds more confident and much better than some of her previous performances. Nicki also explained her alter ego Roman–turns out he’s a gay boy. She introduced a new alter ego for Lopez named Rosa. Lopez also gave her a “booty protector” made out of barb wire so she can guard her booty from old “pervy” men like Regis Philbin and Bajan nymphos like Rihanna.

We’re proud of you Nicki!

