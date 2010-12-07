“Dead” Celebs Resurrected Thanks To Billionaire Donor

Alicia Keys’ AIDS fundraiser hit its $1 million goal last night, but the credit doesn’t go to the millions of followers she or any of the celebrity participants have in their social networks.

Thanks to a billionaire donor named Stewart Rahr and his $500,000 donation, Alicia Keys’ Keep A Child Alive foundation reached its goal enabling celebs like Serena Williams, Swizz Beatz, Janelle Monae, Usher, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and Alicia Keys to return to their social network accounts.

We are very happy that the money was raised for this cause, but we can’t help but believe that the whole campaign was still a failure because the charity wasn’t able to get the community involved on the level it wanted. Perhaps because the incentive to donate wasn’t strong enough. Honestly, we were enjoying our Twitter timelines being a little less polluted by the remnants of their respective record labels or publicity firms marketing plans.

We have a strong feeling that Rahr is an associate of someone in the foundation who was only asked to dig into his pockets to save face, because God knows that celebrities are above failure…….

Right?

