Q-Tip Explains Why He Doesn’t Support Tribe Documentary

Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest made waves last week on Twitter when he announced that he was not in support of the upcoming documentary on the group.

The statement was made after an early trailer for the film leaked to YouTube.

Tip appeared on Elliot Wilson’s show on Shade 45 to address the controversy surrounding his statement, saying that as a producer on the film, he felt that the film wasn’t finished yet, even though it’s slated to debut at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2011.

In related news, Q-Tip announced on Twitter that his upcoming album will be titled The Last Zulu.

Many people immediately connected the title to Tip’s association with The Universal Zulu Nation, an awareness group founded by hip-hop legend Afrika Bambaataa in the 1970s. Tip has shouted the group out on songs, and currently uses their logo has his profile picture on Twitter.

Even Busta Rhymes chimed in, saying that the title has potential to “cause a little trouble.”

Tip clarified this by revealing that he recently learned that he has blood ties to the Zulu nation in South Africa.

