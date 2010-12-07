Can George Lucas Bring Tupac Back From The Dead?

George Lucas is responsible for some of the greatest films ever made.

The original Star Wars Trilogy?

That was George Lucas.

Indiana Jones?

George Lucas was behind that one too.

But over the years, Lucas has become a bit of a villain in the eyes of many die-hard film fans.

It all started with the special editions of the original Star Wars trilogy that came out at the end of the ’90s and continued with the generally maligned Star Wars prequels.

Now it seems that George Lucas wants to do something that may propel him to supervillain status:

Work with dead actors.

Thanks to incredible advances in computer-generated imagery (CGI), it’s now possible to use “digital actors” in films. The upcoming Disney film Tron Legacy features a digitized version of the still-very-much-alive) Jeff Bridges that appears just as he did in the original Tron film from 1982.

Lucas is looking to capitalize on this by buying up the film rights of deceased actors for the purpose of using them in his upcoming projects according to Mel Smith, a friend of Lucas and director of the 1994 film Radioland Murders, which was co-written and produced by Lucas.

George has been buying up the film rights to dead actors in the hope of using computer trickery to put them all together, so you’d have Orson Welles and Barbara Stanwyck alongside today’s stars.

Granted, this news comes from The Sun, a British tabloid. But considering Lucas’ other crimes against cinema, we wouldn’t be surprised if this really were true. Plus, Lucas owns Lucasfilm, LTD and Industrial Light & Magic, two of the leading companies in creating special effects.

We just hope he’ll bring back Tupac, Ossie Davis, Madge Sinclair, Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx, Lynne Thigpen, Bernie Mac, Fred “Rerun” Berry, and Rosalind Cash.

