TI “The Longer I Sit, The Smarter I Get”

TI, while in jail reassures us that our tax dollars aren’t going to waste He claims he is doing better locked up in his latest fan letter.

Here’s his message to the fans:

“So here it is…NO MERCY, the most honest and intimate installment of my life story as promised. Hope y’all enjoy it and it lives up to the very high standards I’ve set for myself or anyone who’s to be considered one of the best. I must admit it takes a lot to go through as much as I have and still keep the love in your heart and in your art. But at the end of the day, if that’s what it takes to produce the music that keeps the world of hip-hop evolving on it’s axis….Then even the lowest of the lows of my life was all worth it. Thanks again for your prayers, your time and attention. And remember….It does’nt matter how long it’ll be before the next time you see me. What matters is that I’ll be a better man before that time comes. The longer I sit, the smarter I get.

I’d like to give a vey special thank you to all the fans who’ve been writing me and lifting my spirits everyday. I read all of them. Although I would never be able to write you all back…I’d like to list as many of you individualy as i can and thank the others collectively. It’s a relief to know that there still are people who see a man with a life and not just another headline in the news. Most of you sound very concerned and optimistic at the same time about my situation. Let me assure you all that I am deffenitely keeping my head up. I don’t consider myself done by far. Also many of you are convinced as I am that God has a plan for me that he’s preparing me for. How do you tell God Almighty that all you wanna do is LIVE LIFE ??? What if all you wanna do is be a father to your kids, a husband to your wife, and son to your mother while providing insightful motivation through music and lending a helping hand when posible to those who need it most. Well guys…That’s the topic of discussion between me and the MOST HIGH at the moment. I’ll keep you posted on how it turns out. Who knows maybe you can look foward to hearing the dialogue between us set to music on the next album…which I’ll be announcing the official title to sooner than later. But until then, thanks again for all your understanding, love and support. Y’all take it light and be eazy.”

– Love King.

