Jay Electronica Records Tribute To Guru

When GangStarr’s Keith “Guru” Elam passed away earlier this year, hip-hop lost one of its most gifted (no pun intended) lyricists.

Now one of the people at the forefront of the next generation of lyricists pays tribute to the fallen rapper.

Jay Electronica dropped this gem, called “Jazzmatazz,” on Twitter (@JayElectronica) earlier today, and it’s a nice tribute to Guru and his style.

We’re also happy to hear up-and-coming singer Tone Treazure on the track as well!

RELATED: Jay Electronica Under Fire For Comments About Violent Sex During Shows

RELATED: Jay Electronica, Jay-Z, Charlotte Gainsbourg “Shiny Suit Theory” [AUDIO]