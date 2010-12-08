Cash Money Records Stiffed The Woman Who Got Them Their Deal

In this exclusive video premiere on TheUrbanDaily, Dan Charnas, author of the epic new book The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop, discusses a very controversial story within it.

Cash Money Records, the original home of Lil Wayne and the progenitor of the Young Money crew, got their landmark deal in 1998 in large part because of the efforts of a young woman named Wendy Day, who ran an organization called the Rap Coalition, dedicated to helping rappers get better contracts.

But in an ironic turn of events, when it came time for Cash Money to pay Wendy Day the money they owed her, they refused. And that, Charnas says in the video, is when things got complicated…

Check out the video below:

Dan Charnas, author of The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop, is the managing editor of InteractiveOne. Charnas, a Pulitzer Prize Fellow, was one of the first writers for the Source magazine and part of the generation of young writers who helped create hip-hop journalism. His writing has appeared in the Village Voice, the Washington Post, GIANT, and newspapers around the country. He spent 15 years in the music business, starting in the mailroom of Profile Records in the late 80s, and was VP of A&R for Rick Rubin’s American Recordings.

