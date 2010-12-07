Kim Kardashian Tops Off Highest Paid Reality Stars List For 2010

Everyone’s favorite Armenian is on top again (PAUSE). Kim Kardashian tops off (PAUSE again) the list for the highest paid reality star of 2010 with 6 million dollars.

Courtney and Khloe managed to make around 2.5 million.

Kim K has been associated with Keeping Up With the Kardashians Kourtney and Kim Take New York, her perfume Voluptuous and the recently released book Kardashian Konfidential) and Skechers, Kotex and Quick Trim.



Celebs Pose Dead For HIV/AIDS Awareness [PICTURES]

Kim Kardashian’s New Song “Shake” [HOT OR NOT]