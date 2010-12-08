Chris Tucker’s Funniest Movie Moments

Chris Tucker hasn’t been seen on the screen since 2007’s Rush Hour 3 and that’s a damn shame.

Actor Chris Tucker has been out of the limelight for sometime now and the last time we saw him on the big screen was 2007s Rush Hour 3, but reports in Variety are hinting that he will be returning soon in a comedy-action flick titled The Rabbit. We’re not sure if the old school, potty mouthed Tucker is going to show up or is he still keeping it clean. Either way we’ll be happy to have him back.

The comedian and Michael Jackson enthusiast (you know his impersonations are on point!) has had us laughing from the 90s going into the new millennium. Here are a few of Chris Tucker’s funniest moments from several of his hit movies like Friday, Money Talks, and The 5th Element.

