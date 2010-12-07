Twista Shows You How To Beat “Slow Jamz” In Def Jam Rapstar

If you’ve played the Def Jam Rapstar video game, you’ve certainly attempted to rap along to Twista’s “Slow Jamz” to disastrous results.

We had a copy of the game in the office awhile back and Twista’s incredibly fast raps claimed victim after victim.

Fortunately, we soon found out that we weren’t alone in having difficulty with Twista’s lightning speed flow.

The folks at Complex recently got Twista to visit and he gave them some funny tips on how to keep up.

Check it out!

