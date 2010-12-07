Jesse Boykins III “B4 The Night Is Thru”

We’ve been singing Jesse Boykins III’s praises for awhile now, and the Chicago-born, Miami & Jamaica-raised, currently Brooklyn-based singer is gearing up for the release of his third project, Love Apparatus, in 2011.

Jesse just posted the album’s lead single, “B4 The Night Is Thru,” on his website JBIIIMusic.com

Preview the song now!

Click here to download the song, and check out the NSFW-ish artwork

RELATED: Jesse Boykins III Sneaks Camera Into Soul Train Awards For New Video

RELATED: Jesse Boykins III “Prototype”