Wesley Snipes Talks To Larry King About Tax Conviction

Actor Wesley Snipes talks to CNN’s Larry King about how the media has misreported facts about his case. Snipes has been sentenced to three years in prison for not paying taxes and reports to jail on Thursday.
“I would say that I relied on the advice of those who I consider professionals,” Wesley Snipes told King.
Watch a segment from the interview below.
RELATED POSTS:
Wesley Snipes Gets 3 Years For Tax Evasion
Beanie Sigel Charged With Tax Fraud
Chris Tucker Owes $11 Million In Back Taxes
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily