Albert Haynesworth Suspended By Washington Redskins

Albert Haynesworth, a two-time All-Pro defensive lineman, was suspended by the Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan without pay for the rest of the season.

“Despite the club’s numerous attempts to persuade Albert Haynesworth to abide by the terms of his contract, he has repeatedly refused to cooperate with our coaching staff in a variety of ways over an extended period of time,” Shanahan said in statement released by the team. “Among other things, he has consistently indicated to our defensive coaches that he refuses to play in our base defense or on first-down or second-down nickel situations. He has also refused to follow the instructions of our coaches both during weekly practices and during actual games as well.”

The suspension will cost Haynesworth about $847,000 in salary, a fraction of the $41 million guaranteed in the seven-year contract he signed with the Redskins as a free agent last year.

