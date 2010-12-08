T.I. F/ Rick Ross, “Pledge Of Allegiance”

T.I. teams up with Rick Ross for “Pledged of Allegiance,” the latest video from his seventh studio album, N.O. Mercy. Mr. Harris is currently serving an 11 month sentence in an Arkansas prison for violating his probation.

Frequent Rawse collaborators J.U.S.T.I.C.E League are on the beat. [spotted @ Nahright]

T.I ft. Rick Ross – Pledge Allegiance from Motion Family on Vimeo.