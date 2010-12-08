Bow Wow Says He Wasn’t Suicidal

“I wish I was dead sometimes.”

When those words came across Bow Wow’s Twitter account, people worldwide immediately expressed concern that the rapper was suicidal, however in an interview with WKYS-FM 93.9 in Washington, DC, he says that his words weren’t meant to imply that he wanted to take his own life.

Bow Wow says that the tweet was misunderstood and that he felt that the only way he would find any peace would be when he was dead.

Hmm… We’ll have to take his word for it. Next time Shad, choose your words a bit better. You’re a rapper. You know how important word choice is!

