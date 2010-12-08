Young Jeezy Arrested And Released In The Bahamas

Young Jeezy was arrested in the Bahamas over this past weekend for an unknown infraction, according to the Bahamas’ Tribune newspaper.

The rapper was slated to hit the stage during a concert on Saturday (December 4th) in Fox Hill, but was instead, taken into custody at the Wulff Road Police station.

According to reports, the rapper was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time” when he was arrested and released, just before his performance at Club Luna, later that evening.

“He was here with us a short while, he passed through the station briefly on Saturday,” officer-in-charge of the Wulff Road station Superintendent Ashton Greenslade told The Tribune. “He was booked in here and taken to CDU (Central Detective Unit).”

As of press time, police have not revealed the reason for Young Jeezy’s arrest.

