Beyonce Buys Jay-Z $2 Million Bugatti For His Birthday

Jay-Z is now the proud owner of the fastest road-legal car in the world. His wife Beyonce gifted him a $1.7 million Bugatti sports car for his 41st birthday.

The Bugatti Veyron (hey, does that rhyme with Dereon? ) Grand Sport  goes from zero to 60 in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 255mph. Bey had to pre-order the vehicle a year in advance for her hubby.

So while P. Diddy and Rick Ross may call themselves The Bugatti Boys, Jay-Z actually has one. Hov joins an exclusive car club that includes Ralph Lauren, Tom Cruise, Scott Storch and Tom Brady.

According to reports Jay bought Beyonce a $20 million island for her birthday this year, so what on earth will one of the richest couples in the world do for an encore?

