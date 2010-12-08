New Lil Wayne Single “6’7″” To Drop Before End Of 2010

Young Money president, Mack Maine, revealed that Lil’ Wayne is planning on giving his fans a taste of his upcoming album, The Carter IV, before the end of the year.

In an interview with MTV News, Mack Maine said that the album’s first single, “6’7″” will drop before we all flip our calendars to 2011.

Maine also revealed that recent Young Money signee, Cory Gunz, son of late ’90s rapper Peter Gunz, will be on the track, which is described as “A Milli” on steroids.

