HIV Positive Porn Actor Says Condoms Should Be Mandatory

Derrick Burts, 24, who tested positive for HIV in October after working in gay and straight porn films, says he now favors enforcing mandatory condom use in porn productions.

Previously known as “Patient Zeta” Burts told the L.A. times that he tested HIV-positive in October at the Adult Industry Medical Healthcare Foundation in Sherman Oaks after working in both gay and straight porn.

“AIM likes to state that testing is enough. That’s completely false,” he said, noting that in the months before he tested positive for HIV, he had also contracted chlamydia, gonorrhea and herpes.

“It’s very dangerous,” he said of adult film work. “It should be required that you wear a condom on the set.”

WATCH THE VIDEO INTERVIEW HERE

