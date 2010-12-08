Get A Sneak Preview Of Kanye’s “Monster” Video

Kanye West’s “Monster” music video seems to be nearly complete.
HipHopConnection.com just leaked a teaser trailer for the video which features Yeezy in bed with a couple of dead-looking white girls, Nicki Minaj crawling on the floor, Rick Ross chillin in a room full of women that have been hung, and so on and so on…
Definitely will be an interesting clip.
