Get A Sneak Preview Of Kanye’s “Monster” Video

Kanye West’s “Monster” music video seems to be nearly complete.

HipHopConnection.com just leaked a teaser trailer for the video which features Yeezy in bed with a couple of dead-looking white girls, Nicki Minaj crawling on the floor, Rick Ross chillin in a room full of women that have been hung, and so on and so on…

Definitely will be an interesting clip.

