Willow Smith Is Already Frustrated With Being A Star

Ten year old Willow Smith became a star overnight thanks to her incredibly infectious single “Whip My Hair.”

That quick trajectory into the stratosphere is starting to take its toll on the young star.

She says that though she describes her new found fame as “awesome,” she’s already starting to feel like the success is coming at the expense of her childhood in an interview with NME magazine.

“The hardest part is wanting to hang out with your friends when you have to work,” she says. “My friends will come over and you’re recording and you’re like, ‘Pleeease let me go with my friends. I don’t wanna stay here!’ but people are relying on you.”

We hope her parents recognize this and allow her to have as much of a normal childhood as possible despite her increasing star power!

