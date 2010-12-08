Aretha Franklin Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

After undergoing surgery for an unreported illness last week, many people feared the worst for Aretha Franklin’s health.

The singer, who earlier this year cancelled all concerts through May 2011 due to “medical reasons,” came out of surgery in good spirits according to her publicist.

However, the National Enquirer is reporting that the Queen of Soul is fighting pancreatic cancer, a disease that claims the life of 90-95% of those who are unfortunate enough to receive the diagnosis.

While the Enquirer may have the history of being a tabloid, the publication was the first to report on actor Patrick Swayze’s battle with pancreatic cancer, which he lost in 2009, as well as actress Christina Applegate’s battle with breast cancer in 2008.

UPDATE:

Detroit’s Fox affiliate, Fox 2, has confirmed that Franklin was diagnosed with cancer. Her family says that she is doing “OK” at the present time.

Our prayers are with Aretha, and we anxiously await the day that we hear that she’s been given a clean bill of health.

