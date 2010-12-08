Carolina Rap Artist, Caktuz..?13, Shows Ladies How He Makes Love To “Gangstamuzik”

Carolina rapper, Caktuz..?13, returns with a banger! This new video is like a romp through one of Cak..?13’z fantasies. Gangstamuzik Act I is the 1st half of a 2 part video. This infectious song is from Caktuz..?13’z controversial 2010 release GOD*Z PORNO [iTunes]

Although the second installment (Act II) of Caktuz..?13’z magnum opus wont be released until New Years day (so says his web page), he’s releasing a string of behind the scenes video interviews with the sexy lady co-stars of Act II.

Also On The Urban Daily: