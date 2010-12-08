Christina Milian Says Divorce Settlement Rumors Are False

Christina Milian stopped by “The Wendy Williams Show” this week and put to bed some rumors surrounding her divorce from The-Dream.

Rumors began spreading that in their divorce settlement, she received $4 million from her ex-husband along with $5,000 a month in child support. It was also rumored that she was also under a gag order and couldn’t discuss their relationship or the divorce.

Milian says that the rumors aren’t true and that she is working with The-Dream to establish a friendship so that they can raise their daughter Violet together.

RELATED: Christina Milian Confronts The Dreams Mistress Through Email

RELATED: The Dream Filed For Divorce 9 Days Before C.Milian Even Gave Birth