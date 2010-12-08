Slim Thug Captures Video On Flight With Terrorist

Today rapper Slim Thug was on a flight from San Jose to Houston when he came face to face with a terrorist! One of the men sitting in his row tried to open up the emergency doors on the flight while it was in mid air!

Thankfully, people on the plane tackled the Terrorist and hog tied him while the plane made an emergency landing. WOW!

Slim was apparently asleep but took to his twitter page about all of this :

To hear an exclusive interview with Slim Thug and to see video of the terrorist getting hauled off the plane CLICK HERE TO THEBOXHOUSTON.COM!

RELATED POSTS