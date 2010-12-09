Meet The Winner of The R. Kelly “Love Letters” Contest!

A few weeks ago TheUrbanDaily.com and Jive Records gave one lucky winner a chance to see R. Kelly perform on the Jimmy Fallon show in NYC.
Tamica Johnson Pope won an all-expense paid trip to NYC for the weekend and had a great time! Check out our video interview with her and visit her BP page to see her photos from the trip and leave her a note!
