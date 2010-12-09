CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentMusic

Meet The Winner of The R. Kelly “Love Letters” Contest!

Leave a comment

A few weeks ago TheUrbanDaily.com and Jive Records gave one lucky winner a chance to see R. Kelly perform on the Jimmy Fallon show in NYC.

Tamica Johnson Pope won an all-expense paid trip to NYC for the weekend and had a great time! Check out our video interview with her and visit her BP page to see her photos from the trip and leave her a note!

RELATED POSTS:

R Kelly And Ron Isley Behind The Scenes Of The Soul Train Awards Singing “Contagious”

R. Kelly & The Roots “Step In The Name Of Love” [VIDEO]

R. Kelly Sings His Heart Out On “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” [VIDEO]

R. Kelly “Love Letter” [AUDIO]

contests , Jive Records , R. Kelly

Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close