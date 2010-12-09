Michael Jackson & Akon “Hold My Hand”

Sony’s posthumous Michael Jackson release, Michael, hits stores next week, and the first video from the project, “Hold My Hand,” premiered this week.

The cute video features archive footage of Jackson edited in along with shots of people paying tribute to the King of Pop, as well as footage of Akon, who recorded the song with Jackson several years ago.

We’ve heard Michael, and we can honestly say that there are a couple of good songs on it. We can tell that a lot of them were works in progress that Michael never intended the general public to hear.

RELATED: Michael Jackson & 50 Cent “Monster” [AUDIO]

RELATED: Teddy Riley Thinks Michael Jackson Is Still Alive