Young Jeezy’s Manager Denies Arrest Reports

Young Jeezy’s manager has denied claims that the Atlanta rapper was arrested in the Bahamas last weekend.

According to the rapper’s manager Demetrius “Kinky B” Ellerbee, the reports of Jeezy’s arrest in New Providence are false.

“It’s not true,” Ellerbee told MTV News, dismissing a report by Bahama-based newspaper The Tribune, who claimed Jeezy was booked before a show in the tough, Fox Hills section of the island.

RELATED: Young Jeezy Arrested And Released In The Bahamas

RELATED: Rick Ross On Tim Westwood About Young Jeezy “You Played Yourself”