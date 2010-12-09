Doug E Fresh Owes Over $2 Million In Taxes

Doug E Fresh is the latest entertainer to find themselves in the sights of the IRS.

The legendary emcee and human beat box legend was hit by the IRS with a $2,276,848 lien on October 20th according to the Detroit News’ Tax Watchdog.

Doug E Fresh has a history of tax problems dating back to 2008 when he was hit for over $400,000 in unpaid taxes.

