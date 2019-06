Brandy was just on Lopez Tonight saying how she wanted to find love and from the looks of these pictures it seems like she may gotten bitten by the love bug!

She was spotted coupled up with Terrence from 106 & Park at a basketball game. They look very cute together too!

