Soulja Boy’s Album “The Deandre Way” Sold Only 13,000 Copies

It looks like Soulja Boy’s luck with music has run out. Although the infectious “Pretty Boy Swag” was a hit and certified club banger it didn’t translate into record sales.

Nicki Minaj and Kayne West sold another 100,000 copies of their albums during their second week so is it safe to say that people just didn’t buy Soulja Boy’s album? With his loyal following of at least 2 million on Twitter I’m wondering how only 13,000 of them picked up copies of The Deandre Way…

Click here, for full article.

Soulja Boy To Star In Movie About His Life

Soulja Boy Says He Loves Kat Stacks & Looks Coked Up During The Interview