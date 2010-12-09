Trinidad Government May Be Audited For Spending $869K On Nicki Minaj Concert

The Trinidian government is under fire for spending over $869,000 in Trinidian currency ($140,000 US) to put on a Nicki Minaj concert last month.

The concert was widely publicized in local media and was featured in Nicki’s recent MTV documentary, “My Time Now.”

According to local newspaper, The Guardian, the money was spent on local advertising ($150,000); venue infrastructure ($75,000); local fashion show ($60,000); local culture (moko jumbies etc) ($26,000); COTT fees ($32,383); local artist fees ($40,000); Hilton Trinidad ($60,343); and, Nicki Minaj (her entourage and agent fees) ($382,000).

The concert was held to promote the Ministry’s Localize It campaign, but due to high ticket prices, attendance was below expectations.

