Keri Hilson Gets It In With A DJ On The Dance Floor

Even though Keri Hilson can sing and looks good there is just something about her I can not stand. After taping VH1’s “Diva Salute The Troops” she hit up San Diego for a little performance. She chose a DJ out the audience and proceeded to grind on him. He managed to somehow have his shirt off in time to bend Keri over after she sang to him.

After Keri’s latest soft porn music video I’m sure she’s trying to revamp her image but she’s going about it in all the wrong ways!

Around the 2:00 mark.

