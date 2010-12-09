R. Kelly Covers Michael Jackson’s “You Are Not Alone”

In 1995, Michael Jackson shattered a record when his single “You Are Not Alone” debuted at number one.

It was the first single in history to debut in the top spot.

The R. Kelly penned tune, needless to say, was an instant hit and immediately became yet another classic in the King of Pop’s catalog.

15 years later, R. Kelly has decided to release his own version of the song as a bonus track on his upcoming album, Love Letter.

Who’s version is better? Michael’s or R. Kelly’s? Let us know in the comments!

