Oprah “I’m Not Even Kind Of A Lesbian”

Oprah has been accused of being a lesbian for years. She has never responded to the claims but finally after leaving The Oprah Winfrey Show she is coming clean and addressing the rumors.

Gayle King and Oprah are long time friends so close that we thought they were lovers. Oprah says that isn’t true., she says Gayle is:

“She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want she is the friend everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person. It’s making me cry because I’m thinking about how much I never told her that”

Oprah cries during the Barbara Walters interview because she realizes that she never told Gayle those words. Not only is Oprah not a lesbian, she is still with Stedman.

