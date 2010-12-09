DMX Denied Bond Again, New Court Date Set

DMX appeared in court this morning (December 9th) at Maricopa County Superior Court, where he was ordered to remain held without bond, after violating the terms of his probation in November.

According to reports, DMX was granted a continuance at the probation hearing, but he will remain jailed until at least his next court date, which has been set for December 16th, raising hopes that he may be home in time for Christmas.

DMX, born Earl Simmons, was arrested on November 18th at his home in Cave Creek, Arizona.

According to the Phoenix New Times, the 39-year-old rapper was charged with violating his probation after he allegedly tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

Additionally, DMX allegedly failed to get the required drug testing and counseling. DMX was also charged with driving on a suspended license.

