Prince Makes Surprise Appearance On “The View”

Prince made a surprise visit to the set of ABC’s “The View” today to promote his upcoming series of concerts in New York City.

His Royal Badness strolled on stage in the middle of a discussion the hosts were having and presented them with tickets to one of the many shows he is doing in New York City throughout the month of December as part of his “Welcome 2 America” tour.

Sherri Shepherd, co-host of morning talk show, seemed most surprised by Prince’s presence and brought the Purple Rain star’s appearance to an abrupt end when she admitted that she’d wanted to have sex with him ever since she was a girl.

Video source: Gawker.com

