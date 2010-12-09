Behind The Scenes Of Jamie Foxx Ft. Drake “Fall For Your Type”

I love Jamie Foxx, I love Drake and I absolutely love their new song “Fall For Your Type.” Chris Robinson directed the latest comedian/actor/singer’s music video.

Drizzy Drake isn’t in this clip but hopefully he is in the video. Jamie opted for the usual “not black” video girl–I guess that’s what he means by “always falling for your type.”

I can’t wait to see the finished product!

Click here, to listen to the full song

