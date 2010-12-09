Jay-Z Reveals His Ultimate Goal To PBS’ Charlie Rose

Honestly, we’re kinda tired of Jay-Z and his book already.

But the Decoded promotional tour continues with this recently aired interview with PBS’ Charlie Rose that was recently taped at the Brooklyn Museum.

Hov’s mom was in the audience as he spoke about children, his ultimate goal, his admiration for Kanye West and Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the Lance “Un” Rivera incident, Decoded and much more.

Videos spotted @ MrWorldPremiere.net

RELATED: Beyonce Buys Jay-Z $2 Million Bugatti For His Birthday

RELATED: Jay-Z Lands Deal To Bring 40/40 Clubs To Airports In The U.S.