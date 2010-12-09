Wesley Snipes In Federal Custody

Wesley Snipes is finally in federal custody after trying to get his 3-year sentence for tax evasion delayed until after the holidays.

Snipes surrendered early today.

From TMZ:

Traci Billingsley, Chief Public Information Officer for the Bureau of Prisons, tells TMZ, “Wesley Snipes has self surrendered to the minimum security Federal Prison Camp at the Federal Correctional Institution McKean, in Bradford, Pennsylvania.”

Another spokesperson for the B.O.P., Ed Ross, confirms, “Wesley Snipes has arrived and is at the prison facility in PA.”

