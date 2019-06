Fabolous took time out of “bodying the competition” to talk to the youth of IS 192 in Hollis, Queens.Fabolous took his “cool”swag over to Queens to speak to the children about Facebook, etc. Being that he is the King of Twitter I think he needs an Internet endorsement or something…

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Giblets At Thanksgiving Concert [VIDEO]

Amber Rose Denies Pregnancy Rumors