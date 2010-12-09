Lebron James’ Miami Mansion

Lebron James’ move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat means that the NBA star needed a new house to call home.

The Miami Herald reports that Lebron just purchased a $9 million mansion in the Coconut Grove area of Miami that overlooks the Biscayne Bay.

The house’s six bedrooms all have views of the ocean. The three-story, 12,000 square foot home also has 8.5 bathrooms situated on a 20,000 square foot lot with access to a dock big enough to accommodate two large yachts.

