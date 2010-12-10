Transformers 3 Trailer Shows Dark (Side) Of The Moon

In the trailer for Transformers 3: Dark Of The Moon director Michael Bay continues to rewrite history with a conspiracy theorists lens.

In the third of the Transformers movies the Apollo 11 moon landing is depicted and shows astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin coming upon a spaceship wreckage site. Inside, they discover a seemingly dead robot which looks somewhat like Unicron, the planet-sized robot that we’d pay to see scrap with Galactus in a cage match.

Will Bumble Bee spin any Pink Floyd somewhere in the flick, or would that not be time period appropriate? Take a look at the teaser trailer for Transformers 3: Dark Of The Moon coming in Summer of 2011!

