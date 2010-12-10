Dr. Dre. F/ Snoop, “Kush”

Dr. Dre finally premiered the first video from Detox, “Kush” featuring Snoop Dogg.

“It’s a fun song, it’s hot and people seem to be loving it,” Dr. Dre said of Kush. “And that’s an exciting thing because I know if people are loving this song they’re going to really get into the record because this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Watch the clip below and give us your thoughts in the comments. Was “Kush” worth the wait?

RELATED POSTS: